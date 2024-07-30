A rainy start to the day with chances for thunderstorms then we will dry out

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger this morning, but rain is on the way out. We will be drying out this afternoon with only a small chance for isolates showers. Temperatures will top out around 86°. Dew points remain high today fluctuating from the low 70s to upper 60s making it another humid one.

Wednesday night brings the possibility of severe weather to develop as showers and thunderstorms move through that could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures will top out near 90°.

Overall, Wednesday-Friday carry higher chances for thunderstorm development as an unsettled weather pattern moves through our area. However, we dry out for the weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook