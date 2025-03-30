A rainy night ahead and Sunday thunderstorms could become severe

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Rain showers persist. Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 53°F, with winds out of the south at 7mph.

Sunday: All of our neighborhoods are under the threat of severe weather as thunderstorms on Sunday carry the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and isolated tornado. Very early, lingering rain showers persist but start to dry out after 9:00 a.m. After that, isolated showers pop up and also give way to drier conditions at times. By 4:00 p.m., the system of thunderstorms that stretches from the Central Plains into our area start to move into some of our neighborhoods. The biggest times for concern are about 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. By 10:00 p.m., rain showers should be isolated.

Monday: Temperatures will be noticeably lower as the low-pressure system exits our area. Temperatures are only expected to reach a high of 45°. A.M. rain and snow showers are likely, then conditions dry out.

Tuesday: Temperatures remain in the 40s for highs. During the day, mostly sunny conditions prevail, but late night leading into Wednesday, rain and snow showers are possible as we gear up for a wet Wednesday.

Wednesday-Thursday: A midweek system should bring mixed precipitation of rain and showers, and temperatures get back to the 60s, then 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook