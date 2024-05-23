A rainy holiday weekend ahead but not a washout and today very nice weather

LANSING, Mich. — So let's start with the good news. Today we will have very nice weather with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures near 80°. Tomorrow will be good as well with dry conditions, sunshine, and temperatures in the low 80s.

Expect rain to move in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. With these showers, a line of thunderstorms will move in with the possibility of damaging winds. Then by 10a.m. Saturday, things should dry out and we can expect dry conditions and sunshine for the rest of the day with temperatures topping out around 75°.

Sunday expect rain to move in during the day and the evening. In between showers, expect periods of dry conditions and partly sunny skies. But rain continues Monday during the day and evening with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will drop significantly starting Monday, we will only top out around 69°. It will be mostly cloudy during the periods in between rain.

Cooler temperatures and rain chances will continue into Wednesday morning.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook