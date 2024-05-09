A Rainy and Cooler Thursday Expected

LANSING, Mich. — Waking up this morning, rain will be moving through our neighborhoods with low impacts as instability has decreased with time. This rain will track easterly through our neighborhoods and turn more isolated as we reach the afternoon hours as we will be on the backside of the system.

We are also watching as high temperatures today will move towards the cooler side. High temperatures are expecting to reach the mid 50's or about 10 degrees below average. We will be watching a gradual rise in temperatures as we head into the latter part of the week, but we will be sticking below average. This is normal for springtime here in Michigan.

We are watching for multiple chances of rain within the 7-Day period including Saturday afternoon, Monday, and Wednesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook