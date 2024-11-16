A quiet, mild weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Here's your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: Our weekend for this time in November is looking fairly decent.

We are going to stay dry on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-50s. There won't be much wind out there, so those temperatures should feel quite nice.

Saturday night is also mild and dry, with lows around 40.

You'll notice more clouds on Sunday.

Next week starts off mild again, with chances of occasional showers returning by next Tuesday through the end of the upcoming week.

It won't be a constant rain, but it will be unsettled at times.

There are some indications some colder air may finally wrap into the area next Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the low to mid-40s.... Which actually isn't far from what we should be at this time of year.

