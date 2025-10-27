A quiet first half of the week before showers return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure has gotten our week off to a nice start, and we'll continue to enjoy quiet weather and near-average temperatures for a bit longer. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, with another round of low temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

No major changes are expected in our weather on Tuesday. Expect another day of sunny skies, seasonably cool temperatures, and breezy conditions at times. Highs will climb toward the mid 50s in the afternoon, with easterly winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain generally clear Tuesday night, with lows heading for the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday sees a bit more in the way of scattered clouds, but it will be a similar day otherwise. Highs in the mid 50s, breezy conditions out of the east-northeast. Bigger changes will come starting on Thursday.

An area of low pressure over the Ohio Valley will begin to track northward late Wednesday night into Thursday. As it passes just east of the Great Lakes, it will likely push some showers in across the region on Thursday, making for some slick travel and a soggier day. Highs will take a bit of a hit from the clouds and showers, hovering around 50 degrees.

Thursday's disturbance will kick off a more unsettled weather pattern that will continue into the weekend. That means we are facing the chance for some showers on Halloween. The day is not expected to be a washout by any means, but the kids may need some rain gear as they head out to trick-or-treat. Highs will hold in the low 50s again, so adding a layer underneath their costumes will probably be a good idea, too.

Hit-or-miss showers will remain a possibility on Saturday and Sunday, with highs also holding steady in the low 50s. While it isn't shaping up to be the nicest weekend to get outside, daylight saving time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday. That means we'll gain an hour as we set the clock back one hour on Saturday night.

