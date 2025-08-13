A pleasant night followed by a beautiful and comfortable day tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of about 63°F. Winds will be out of the northwest at 6mph, with mostly clear skies.

Thursday-Friday: Temperatures continue to stay in the 80s, topping out at 82°F and 87°F, respectively. Mostly sunny skies prevail each day as high pressure settles over the region. This stretch of days will be great for getting outdoors, but stay hydrated as the temperatures climb on Friday.

Saturday-Sunday: The heat returns with temperatures getting back into the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Although there will be ample sunshine, both days carry chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Monday: Temperatures return to more comfortable 84°F. Although partly sunny skies dominate, there are still chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday-Wednesday: A front returns temperatures to near 80°F for both days. Although partly sunny skies will prevail, each day carries chances for isolated showers.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.