A pleasant couple of days are ahead, but then thunderstorm chances return

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny skies continue, with highs remaining locked in the low 80s and lows in the 50s.

Saturday: A shift in our weather trend as a system moves through, bringing chances for scattered showers and a chance for thunderstorms. This will not be a washout; showers are expected to be more of a daytime event, but still carry a chance for additional showers during the evening. High temperatures are expected to remain mild, topping out at about 81°F.

Sunday through Wednesday: We lock back into a pattern of dry weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

