A pleasant but cooler weekend ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Monday: Temperatures will slowly start to rebound and get into the 60s. High pressure will keep us dry throughout the Memorial holiday weekend and Memorial Day. However, we start out Saturday on the chilly side with early temps in the upper 40s, so bundle up. Winds are expected out of the NW at 10mph but gusting in the upper teens.

Tuesday-Wednesday: An upper low system moves in and is expected to bring scattered showers both days. Temperatures will continue to be in the upper 60s.

Thursday: We start to dry back out, and partly sunny conditions will prevail. However, both days carry a small chance for isolated showers to pop up at times. Temperatures are expected to get back into the low 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook