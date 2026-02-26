A One-Day Spring sale for Mid-Michigan on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies will take back over tonight in the wake of a weak disturbance that brought clouds to the area on Thursday afternoon. Southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph will keep our temperatures in check, only falling to the middle and upper 20s overnight.

A passing warm front on Friday will flip the weather switch back over to Spring for the day. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s across our neighborhoods, and there won't be any wet weather to worry about. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, with southwest winds increasing to 10-20 mph. Make sure to get out and soak in the pleasant weather because we're diving right back into winter over the weekend.

A cold front will pass through the region on Friday night, leaving temperatures to steadily decline into Saturday. We'll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s, steadily falling into the 20s during the afternoon. A small disturbance arriving behind the cold front will also bring some scattered snow showers back to our neighborhoods by evening. Significant accumulation is not expected, but expect slick roads if you plan on being out late Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies return for Sunday, with some cold highs only reaching the upper 20s. Readings will inch a bit higher on Monday, returning to the low 30s with more sunshine expected.

Temperatures will trend back above average for the middle of next week. This time around though, the milder air will come with some unsettled conditions. A disturbance on Tuesday brings the potential for a wintry mix of rain and snow as highs wind up around 40 degrees. Highs will remain in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for a few more rain showers both days.

