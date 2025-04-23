A no-strings warm day on Thursday before storms return Friday

LANSING, Mich. — An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening, as a warm front hovers overhead. That chance will dwindle off quickly after sunset, leaving behind decreasing clouds for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will remain mild once again, with lows only set to dip to the low 50s.

Spring warmth surges further on Thursday, with a break between disturbances granting us a dry day mix of sun and clouds. Highs will jump into the upper 70s, with the outside chance that a couple of neighborhoods could top 80 degrees for the first time this year!

An area of low pressure exiting the Rockies will head for the Great Lakes late Thursday night into Friday. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible before sunrise Friday, but storms are expected to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could still produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Highs Friday will be held back a bit by the wet weather, but will still come in well above normal in the low 70s.

The weekend continue to shape up very nicely, with no wet weather expected and pleasant Spring temperatures. It will be cooler behind Friday's cold front, with highs falling back to the upper 50s on Saturday, then returning to the mid 60s on Sunday. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine on Saturday, and we'll keep sunshine plentiful for the second half of the weekend.

The 70s won't be staying away long. Temperatures will return to the mid 70s on Monday with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Thunderstorms will be more likely with a new disturbance on Tuesday, while highs climb to the upper 70s.

