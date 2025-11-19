A milder second half of the week across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening will turn overcast after midnight, well in advance of a new cold front tracking across the High Plains. Despite the returning clouds, no wet or wintry weather is expected. Lows will settle right around average in the low 30s, with light and variable winds.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Skies will remain clouds throughout the day on Thursday as the cold front approaches the Great Lakes. Still, we expect to remain dry during the day with temperatures getting a slightly warmer bump to the upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Friday

A stray shower will be possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the cold front passes through our neighborhoods. The front and small chance for showers will make a quick exit Friday morning, paving the way for some clearing in the afternoon with more mild temperatures reaching around 50 degrees. All of this bodes well for the Silver Bells festivities getting underway in Lansing on Friday evening!

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 11/19/2025

This weekend continues to look pleasant. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, and our temperatures will continue on a small warming trend. Highs will start in the mid 40s on Saturday, then warm to the mid 50s on Sunday. More dry weather is expected Monday, with highs remaining in the low 50s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Folks traveling on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving will need to plan on some rain as a new storm system sweeps out of the central United States. Wintry weather does not look likely at this time, but we will keep a close eye on the forecast and pass along any updates as they become available.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.