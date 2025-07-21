A mild, pleasant start to the workweek but oppressive temps will move in midweek

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 57°F. Light winds are expected out of the NE.

Monday-Tuesday. Mild temperatures in the low 80s and lots of sunshine will make for a great start to the workweek. Dewpoints will come down to the 50s, making it much less humid.

Wednesday-Friday: The biggest concern will be the hot temperatures that kick off Wednesday and get back into the 90s. By Thursday, feels-like temperatures will be in the low 100s. In addition to the hot temps, a small disturbance in the upper atmosphere brings chances for showers and scattered thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday. The greatest chances for thunderstorms will be on Friday. Heavy rainfall during this time is quite possible. However, these will not be washouts by any means; partly sunny skies will give ample opportunities for outdoor activities. But remember to take it easy and stay hydrated during the heat.

Saturday-Sunday: Hot temperatures near 90°F continue, and humidity will continue to make it feel very hot and uncomfortable at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, although the chances are lower, with Saturday having the greatest chances for both.

