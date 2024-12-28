A mild break today, then rain returns for Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Leftover showers this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. It will be a breezy Saturday, with southwesterly winds clocking in at 10-20 mph and gusts possibly up to 30 mph at times. Upside will be highs in the low to mid 50s along with the possibility for a few afternoon breaks of sun.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

The break in the wet weather won't last, though. A second disturbance will sweep into the Great Lakes late Saturday night, setting up a round of steadier rain for most of our neighborhoods by daybreak Sunday. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day as low pressure tracks just to our southeast over Lake Erie. Highs will trend cooler, but will still be well above late-December average in the low 40s. A brief switch to a wintry mix may occur late Sunday night as the system departs.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Sunday

From there, Monday continues to look dry with mostly cloudy skies. Forecasts continue to evolve, but the potential for a mix of rain and snow remains in place for New Year's Eve. Regardless of how that disturbance plays out, 2025 looks to start out in typical Michigan fashion with the chance for lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday, with highs back to the upper 20s and low 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Thursday

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook