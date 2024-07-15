A.M. thunderstorms dying out but more return tonight

LANSING, Mich. — It was a busy day for weather to start. A cluster of pretty intense thunderstorms moved through early A.M. Wind gusts in the Lansing area reached 48mph, hail nearly three quarters of an inch was detected and nearly 2.5 inches of rain fell.

Although the A.M. storms are dying out, and we will see several hours of partly cloudy conditions, another round of possible severe storms will move through around midnight and should be finished by 6:00 a.m. Tuesday or before.

Tuesday afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms around 4:00 p.m., which should pass through quickly. These are not expected to become severe.

Wednesday-Sunday should be primarily dry. However there is a small chance for isolated showers to quickly move through on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s Wed-Fri, then climb back into the low 80s for the weekend.

