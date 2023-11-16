A.M. sunshine, P.M. clouds, breezy, unseasonably warm

LANSING, Mich. — We expect mostly sunny skies through the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds ahead of our next weather system. Look for breezy conditions today, and downright windy this evening and overnight. A cold front is set to pass through the state Friday morning, bringing scattered rain showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures. High temperatures return to the 40s by this weekend and next week. Rain is expected to develop on Tuesday, changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening/night as colder air settles in. By Wednesday, Arctic air may be plunging into the Great Lakes and getting the lake effect snow making machine cranking up. Accumulations are possible into Thanksgiving morning.

