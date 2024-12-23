A light wintry mix for Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Tonight won't be as cold as it has been and it should be dry with temperatures actually rising through the 20s as the next system approaches. On Monday, a somewhat disorganized disturbance will be passing through the area bringing us an occasional, light wintry mix or some snow showers. If there are a few slick spots on the roads, salt should work fine with temperatures rising into the low to mid 30. As far as snow, nothing should be heavy and any accumulation will be minor with our northern counties maybe getting an inch or so by the time things wind down Monday night. This actually starts a trend of milder temperatures going into Christmas and right into the start of the New Year. There is a chance of a few rain or snow showers on Christmas Day, though the impact would be minor. Most high temperatures will go above freezing with even a few days, especially later in the week, rising well into the 40s. These mild temperatures will last into the upcoming weekend as well where there are signs Saturday could get close to 50.

