LANSING, Mich. — The isolated shower and storm chance from Thursday missed our neighborhoods with precipitation more focused in southeastern Michigan. We will continue the chance for an isolated shower and storm today, even though a good portion should stay dry.

Temperatures today warm into the upper 80's. This is similar to what we have been seeing the past two days in our neighborhoods. Lansing was just shy of reaching 90 Thursday as a daytime high. 90 degree days are looking to return for the weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Drier conditions are expected Saturday with returning precipitation chances Sunday.

A hot & humid weekend expected in Mid-Michigan with isolated thunderstorm chances

Winds shift out of the south today allowing heat and moisture to return to the state. Dew points will continue to climb into the upper 60's today and possibly shy of 70 through the weekend and into next week. The heat and humidity will allow for heat indices to climb into the 90's. Make sure you have a way to stay cool this weekend, especially Saturday as we are expecting mostly sunny skies.

Heat isn't the only impact today as we are tracking some storms this morning in Michigan. These storms are non severe and are tracking just north of Clinton County. Another isolated shower chance arrives from 2 PM to 7 PM this afternoon into evening. This line of showers and storms are also tracking just north of our neighborhoods, but have a chance to clip our most northern neighborhoods of Clinton County and possibly northern into northern Eaton and Ingham counties. If we do see any storms develop, we can expect some gusty winds.

Following a break from clouds and precipitation on Saturday, another isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms arrive on Sunday. We are not expecting any severe weather this weekend and it is best to keep an umbrella packed to stay prepared.

Entering the new week, our weather pattern shifts as a slow moving frontal passage will drive more uniform areas of shower and storms across the state. We are looking at Monday through Wednesday to see this frontal passage advance through. It's still a bit early to talk in detail about impacts, but we will be keeping a close eye as we enter the new week.

