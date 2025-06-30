A hot and muggy Monday with scattered thunderstorms ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of about 69°F, with mostly clear skies and partly cloudy skies and winds out of the SW at 5mph.

Monday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be persistent throughout the day and evening due to a weak cold front passing through. These scattered thunderstorms carry a marginal risk of becoming severe in some of our neighborhoods. Strong winds and pockets of heavy rain at times are the biggest concern. Temperatures will top out around 87°F. Expect it to feel very humid, as dewpoints will be in the low 70s for most of the day.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions prevail. Overall, we will be dry with mild temperatures remaining in the low-mid 80s.

Friday: For the 4th of July, temperatures should top out around 85°F. Although partly sunny conditions will be the case most of the time, it's possible for an isolated shower to pop up.

Saturday-Sunday: Temperatures start to get hot again, topping out around 90°F for Saturday, and 85°F for Sunday. Although partly cloudy conditions will present at times, so will chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

