A harsh dose of winter is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Friday: Freezing cold temperatures continue today. Highs are only expected to be about 30°F, well below our average of about 42°F, and lows are expected to bottom out at about 20°F. Partly sunny skies will brighten things up a bit.

Saturday-Sunday: Get those snow blowers and shovels ready to work! We expect heavy, accumulating snowfall to hit starting Saturday at about 3:00 p.m. and stick around through Sunday. Most of our neighborhoods will see 4-6 inches. Temperatures will top out at about 30°F for both days, so bundle up!

Monday-Thursday: Temperatures remain cold and will struggle to climb to the mid-20s. Although partly to mostly cloudy conditions will prevail, scattered snow showers will fall at times.

