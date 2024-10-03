A Friday morning cold front could bring stray showers

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: Most of our night will be quiet, but we have a weak cool front on the way for Friday morning. This could touch off a few stray showers or sprinkles, but if you'd see anything, it would be brief before the sun returns for Friday afternoon, Highs will be near 70 Friday. but most locations will not see wet weather. We're back into the 70s this weekend, but more shower chances and perhaps a rumble of thunder arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with the passage of another cold front. Next week Monday and Tuesday will likely be a bit cooler in the mid-60s behind the front. Overall, there are indications that temperatures will generally remain at/above normal at least into mid-October. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 60s.

