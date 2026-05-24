A Foggy start to Memorial Day, this sunshine takes over

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Fog starts to build in, which could impact visibility on the roads. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 52°F with light variable winds.

Memorial Day Looks Great!

Memorial Day will be the best weather day of the holiday weekend. Although it's a foggy start to the day, with a few stray showers, those will clear out early, and in comes the sunshine, making way for a beautiful day. Highs will reach around 82 degrees.

Dry and warm weather continues through much of next week, with temperatures climbing to the lower to middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday through Sunday, temperatures dip a little due to a cold front, but temperatures in the upper 70s, coupled with ample sunshine, will still make for pleasant conditions.

7-Day Forecast Snapshot

Memorial Day Monday: Sunny, high 81°

Tuesday: Sunny and warm, high 85°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slight thunderstorm chance, high 85°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 78°

Friday: Mostly Sunny, high 78°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, high 77°

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, high of 76°

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