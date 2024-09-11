A Few Sprinkles Possible as we Watch our Air Quality

LANSING, Mich. — Summer warmth continues here in our neighborhoods as we will rise into the mid to lower 80's today in terms of temperature. We have a chance to see some showers today affiliated with some mid level disturbances. These showers are still tracking a bit north of our neighborhoods in the northern part of the mitten. However, we do have a chance that we could get some needed rain with one of these showers with low impacts expected.

We are also watching in the upper atmosphere a plume of smoke from wildfires off to the west of Michigan moving across the state today. We can expected to see particulate matter rise in our neighborhoods allowing for a moderate air quality risk for those who are sensitive. We will continue to see this trend for the next couple of days as this plume tracks easterly.

Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall today and track north towards Michigan as the week progresses. With high pressure developing in the northeast, we could see the ample moisture stall out as the high pressure blocks it from reaching Michigan. We could still see a shower from the remnants of Francine on Sunday into Monday. However, we are tracking a low impact shower, especially in comparison to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. We will continue to track this moisture closely.

