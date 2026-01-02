A few more flakes this weekend, then a warming trend for Mid-Michigan next week

LANSING, Mich. — Following a period of clear skies and sunshine on Friday afternoon, clouds will fill back in over Mid-Michigan tonight. The clearer evening skies will allow temperature to quickly fall toward the middle teens before midnight, and then level off overnight as clouds return. Winds will be light out of the west at 4-8 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

Skies will turn overcast on Saturday as another small disturbance sweeps across the Great Lakes. Hit-or-miss snow showers will break out across our neighborhoods starting around midday, continuing at their most numerous through 4:00 PM. Activity tapers off in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place overnight. Highs Saturday will remain cold in the mid 20s, with lows heading for the upper teens.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Saturday

Sunday offers up another break from the snow showers. The daytime period will be dominated by mostly cloudy skies, while highs continue to hold the level in the middle to upper 20s. A new disturbance arriving late Sunday evening will bring another round of snow showers to the region after midnight, continuing until around daybreak Monday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Monday

After any linger snow showers depart on Monday morning, our weather pattern begins to trend toward warmer temperatures next week. Highs will climb to around average in the mid 30s on Monday afternoon, then to the upper 30s on Tuesday with the chance for a wintry mix or plain rain showers.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 1/2/2026

We keep trending warmer from there, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees on Wednesday. We're monitoring the potential for a more significant storm system to roll out of the central United States on Thursday and Friday. This system may bring a couple of rounds of rain to our area later Thursday with lingering showers on Friday, accompanied by highs in the 40s to possibly around 50 degrees. We'll be keeping a close eye on this throughout the week, so stay tuned for updates.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.