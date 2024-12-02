A few lake effect flakes Monday

LANSING, Mich. — We are kind of caught in this pattern of breezy and chilly conditions with some of us seeing a few lake-effect snow showers. Our winds Monday will bend a little bit back to the west-northwest touching off more lake effect snow showers, mainly southwest of the Lansing area. Some minor accumulation will be possible again in possibly Branch and SW Calhoun Counties, where northeast of Calhoun and Jackson Counties, things will be just hit-or-miss, or just a few flurries. High temperatures Monday will only be in the low 30s with wind chills still mostly in the teens and 20s with nearly the same conditions Tuesday. Wednesday into Wednesday night, a Clipper system may move through the area which could bring many of us a light coating of snow. It is too early to make the exact call, but that would be kind of the next timeframe to watch. For the next 7 days, the temperatures are going to be well below average so it is going to continue to feel like winter.

