A few flurries and increasing cloud cover

LANSING, Mich. — A passing cold front will bring increased cloud cover this morning, along with a few flurries possible today. Accumulations will be minimal, if any. Today's highs will only be in the middle 30s. Factoring in a breezy northwest wind, feels-like temperatures will be even cooler. Valentine's Day looks to be around 40 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A clipper system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. Early indications are that about 2" to 4" of snow may be possible along/north of I-96, with mainly rain to the south of I-96. Moments of freezing rain are possible, which could lead to slick travel. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow.

