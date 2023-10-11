A few days of miserable weather before drying out

LANSING, Mich. — Friday and Saturday will not be great for any outdoor plans. Expect to be indoors until things dry out as we head into the day Sunday. No more warm weather is expected just yet.

Tonight: Clouds with an isolated shower. Low 43.

Thursday: Isolated shower, mix of sun and clouds. High 61.

Friday: Clouds with heavy rain arriving by the evening. Windy. High 54.

Saturday: All day rain and wind. High 49.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles. High 53.

