A February thaw comes to Mid-Michigan starting Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight as high pressure settles directly over the Great Lakes. Temperatures starting in the 20s will fall to the low and middle teens by daybreak, but with winds turning calm. A touch below average, but nothing unusual for mid-February.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

If Tuesday left you craving more Spring-like weather, Friday marks the beginning of a thaw that will take us well into next week! Partly to mostly sunny skies will cap off a beautiful end to the work week, with highs temperatures getting a bump into the upper 30s. That will already put us around five degrees above average, and it's only the beginning.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 2/12/2026

Valentine's Day is shaping up to be a beautiful one across Mid-Michigan. Partly cloudy skies will continue, with highs finding their way to around 40 degrees. That will begin a stretch of highs in the 40s that will continue through at least the middle of next week! Sunday now looks dry, but with mostly cloudy skies as a pair of disturbances pass by to our north and south.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds will continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs finding their way into the low and mid 40s. We'll cap that off with a chance for rain on Wednesday, but with highs climbing into the low 50s. Outside of any shoveled or plowed piles, we'll likely lose just about all of our snow pack over the next seven days.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.