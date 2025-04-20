A dry start to Easter Sunday then rain showers move in

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday will start out sunny, but by noon, clouds will move in. By 3 p.m., rain starts to move into our neighborhoods and stick around through Monday. Temperatures will top out around 56°F, but bundle up for the early a.m. hours as we begin the day in the low 40s.

Monday, rainy conditions continue during the day and evening before eventually drying out in the late evening hours. These are not expected to be heavy showers, but will be persistent, making it a wet one. Temperatures will start a warming trend, topping out at about 68°F.

Tuesday will be quite nice during the day. Lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 60s should make it a pleasant day for outdoor activities. By late night, rain showers will move in and linger around through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very nice as far as temperatures go. Both days should reach the low 70s. Although rain showers will pass through, they will be scattered and will still have plenty of sunshine.

Friday and Saturday, we will see similar conditions, with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and scattered showers, mixed with sunshine at times.

