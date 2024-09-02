A Dry but Cooler Labor Day Expected as Precipitation Holds off Until the End of the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We saw pleasant conditions through our neighborhoods after the storms Friday night. However, we will be starting the week and Labor Day with another cool down.

To start the week, we are dealing with a high pressure system at the surface building into Michigan with northerly flow aloft. At the surface, this high pressure will also aid in advecting in colder temperatures in comparison to what we usually see for this time of year. The center of this high pressure will build in tomorrow and as it moves easterly, away from Michigan, we will start to see flow from the south. This will bring warmer temperatures back to our neighborhoods gradually throughout the week.

High temperatures for the holiday will stay in the lower 70's throughout our neighborhoods with clear skies.

We will see our next cold frontal boundary move through our neighborhoods later this week. It will give us our next best chances for precipitation overnight Thursday through Friday to end the week. We will keep an eye on this system to see what impacts it may bring.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook