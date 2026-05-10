A cool but pleasant Sunday and Monday ahead of a rainy Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday-Monday: Sunday, Mother's Day is expected to be pleasant, with plenty of sunshine, but cool temperatures. Although temperatures continue to drop and highs are only expected to reach about 59°F, high pressure is expected to keep things largely dry until late at night, then isolated showers move in and persist until about 4:00 a.m. on Monday.

Monday remains dry but cool, with partly cloudy conditions and high temps reaching about 55°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Another system tracks through, bringing showers Tuesday that will ramp up Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures reach highs of only 61°F and 58°F, respectively.

Thursday-Saturday: Dry conditions and partly-mostly sunny skies return, along with an uptick in temperatures returning to the upper 60s Thursday and near 80°F by Saturday.

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