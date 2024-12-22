A cool, but dry end to the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: We are finishing off the weekend on a chilly note with increasing clouds and highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Luckily, there won't be much wind, so wind chills shouldn't be an issue.

Sunday night should be dry the way it looks right now, with temperatures actually rising through the 20s as the next system approaches.

On Monday, a somewhat disorganized disturbance will be passing through the area, bringing us some occasional snow showers.

With the temperatures popping into the mid-30s, there may even be a little mixed precipitation as the day goes on.

Nothing should be heavy, and any accumulation will be minor if anything at all.

This actually starts a trend of milder temperatures going into Christmas and the rest of the upcoming week.

Most high temperatures will go above freezing with even a few days, especially later in the week, possibly rising into the 40s. These mild temperatures will last into the upcoming weekend as well.

