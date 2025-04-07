A Cold Start to the Week with Rain, Snow, & Breezy Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — To start the week, our neighborhoods will be feeling more like winter than spring. High temperatures today will range from the upper 30's to lower 40's in southern neighborhoods. This time of the year, we should see high temperatures in the mid 50's. We will be gradually warming throughout the week with chances for both rain and snow.

Clouds fill in this morning ahead of a cold front that will drive light rain and snow throughout our neighborhoods through the early afternoon hours. We could see precipitation begin as early as noon in our most northern neighborhoods as the front advances southward. No heavy accumulations of any precip type is expected and shouldn't disrupt day to day life.

On the back end of this front, winds will pick up out of the north. This will aid in keeping our temperatures seasonably colder through the overnight hours into Tuesday night. Winds today could gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon hours as well as along the cold front. Our wind chills heading into Tuesday morning will feel like the lower teens. The winter gear is definitely needed for this cool down.

Another round of precipitation is expected beginning Wednesday and lasting through Thursday as a weak low track east towards the Great Lakes region driving more rain and snow. As of Monday morning, some light accumulations up to an inch are possible across our neighborhoods. However, we could see a similar trend to today's round of precip and notice a weakening trend in amount of precip. We will continue to monitor as this is our next best chance for precip in the 7-Day. Temperatures at this point will range in the lower 40's for daytime highs and mid to lower 30's for overnight lows.

Good news on the back end of that midweek system is that we are trending warmer into the 50's on Saturday with many chances to see the sun for the end of the week.

