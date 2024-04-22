A cold start to the day but we'll have mild temps and sunshine overall

LANSING, Mich. — We will have a cold start to the day with temperatures in the low 30s and a frost advisory in effect until 8:00 a.m. Then temperatures warm to a pleasant 62°. We will also have mostly sunny conditions all day and will be cloudy during the evening. However, rain moves in overnight into Tuesday morning.

While we will have rain throughout Tuesday, we will also have moments of dry conditions, as there will be two batches of rain. One early during the day, and another that moves in during the evening. Both have a small chance of developing thunderstorms.

Frost is a concern on Tuesday night as lows reach 35° and Wednesday as the low is 28°. Vegetation could be negatively impacted by the frost.

We have a rainy weekend ahead, with showers beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday. But temperatures during that time will be mild.

