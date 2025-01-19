A cold day with scattered lake-effect snow showers will bring an increased risk for frostbite

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Even colder conditions will take hold as a cold front settles over the region. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are expected during the early a.m. hours and greater chances for Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will only manage to reach a high of 16°F before plummeting to an overnight low of -1°F. Sustained winds will be out of the North at 10mph, with gusts in the upper teens-low 20s.
Monday: The Arctic air mass intensifies, bringing dangerously cold conditions. Highs will struggle to climb above 8°F, with overnight lows dropping to around -1°F. These frigid temperatures, combined with breezy winds, will create a heightened risk of frostbite, particularly for exposed skin. Scattered snow showers will develop in some areas.
Tuesday: Even colder temperatures are expected, with highs reaching only 5°F and overnight lows dropping to -4°F. These extreme cold conditions will necessitate extra precautions to stay warm and safe.
Thursday and Beyond: By Thursday, temperatures will begin a slow rebound, reaching the low 20s by Friday. While still below seasonal averages, this marks a gradual improvement from the early week Arctic chill.
