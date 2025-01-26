A cold day today but a slight warmup on Monday with very high winds

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: A cold front will sweep through, keeping temperatures limited to a high of 25°F. Dry, partly cloudy skies will allow for occasional sunshine. Winds will remain gusty, with speeds in the mid-20 mph range, making it feel about 10° colder than our actual temperature.

Looking Ahead to Monday: Temperatures will reach the low 30s. Although it will be mostly sunny, light snow showers will move through our neighborhoods starting around 6:00 p.m. With winds gusting in the 40mph range at times, blowing snow could lead to much lower visibility on roads. Accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Small chances of isolated snow showers will persist throughout the week, but no significant snowfall is currently expected. Saturday of next week, freezing rain will pass through and may cause slippery conditions on roads. We will track timing as we get closer to the day.

