A cold but dry start to the workweek, then rain moves in.

Drier and Cooler Start to the Week

Conditions improve heading into Monday as drier air moves into the region.

Monday will bring sunshine and dry weather, offering a break from the weekend rain.

However, cooler temperatures will settle in behind a cold front, with highs returning to the 40s through midweek.

Warmer Temperatures Return by Thursday

The cooler stretch will be short-lived.

Temperatures begin to climb again by Thursday, with highs returning to the 60s, although another chance of rain is expected to accompany the warmer air.

7-Day Outlook for Lansing and Jackson

Monday: Partly sunny — High 39°

Tuesday: Partly Sunny- High 49°F

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy — High 56°

Thursday: Chance of rain — High 64°

Friday: Partly Sunny — High 40°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny— High 47°

The Bottom Line

Drier and cooler conditions follow early next week, with temperatures rebounding again by Thursday.

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