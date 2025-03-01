A cold and windy day is ahead but warmer temps are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be about 20°, but it will only feel like 5° due to the wind chill, so bundle up. Temperatures should top out around 25° with winds out of the NW at 16mph, but gusts will be in the low 30s. Scattered snow showers will move through around 3:00 p.m. as a shortwave passes through the region.

Sunday, high pressure builds in, and dry conditions will prevail. Temperatures should climb to the low 30s and by Monday, we will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will both see temperatures in the low 50s but also widespread rain.

