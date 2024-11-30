A cold and blustery Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Friday's winds were more favorable for the lake effect snow machine which were out of the west-northwest. Saturday's winds will be out of the due west which isn't as favorable for widespread, accumulating lake-effect snowfall. That doesn't mean that Saturday will be completely dry though. What it means is that if you would see a lake-effect snow shower or flurry, it would be hit-or-miss, and any accumulation would be minor if anything at all. It is going to be a blustery and cold day Saturday with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 20s, and wind chills only in the low to mid teens. Basically, it is going to feel like winter out. We may see a few lake effect snow showers or flurries Saturday night with lows in the upper teens. Sunday, most of us should stay dry, however southwest of the Lansing area, there still could be a couple of lake effect snow showers or flurries out there. High temperatures Sunday will only be in the low 30s with wind chills still mostly in the teens. Next week Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a Clipper system may move through the area that could bring many of us a light coating of snow. It is too early to make the exact call though, but that would be kind of the next timeframe to watch. For the next 7 days, the temperatures are going to be well below average so it is going to feel like winter.

