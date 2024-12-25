A cloudy, but no less merry Christmas

LANSING, Mich. — A broad area of high pressure remains in place from eastern Canada to the upper Midwest today. It's not particularly strong, so it won't clear out our skies as much as we would like. Still, our Christmas will be a quiet one weatherwise. Expect good travel conditions overall, with some possible wet spots from snowmelt here and there. Highs will climb to the mid 30s.

WSYM Christmas Forecast

As Christmas winds down and Hanukkah begins tonight, our weather will remain about the same. Mostly cloudy skies will continue, with lows headed for the low 30s.

Thursday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, and our weather will hold in the same pattern. We'll look for another day of mostly cloudy skies, but with highs trending slightly milder to the upper 30s.

Friday's where things start to change. A new storm system gather over the southern Plains will begin to draw moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, along with a warmer air mass. This will begin to spread scattered showers our way on Friday afternoon and evening, while also pushing highs into the low 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

Unfortunately for our weekend, this system is going to be a slow-mover. Occasional showers will continue throughout the day on Saturday as the storm track into the lower Ohio Valley. A period of steadier rain will develop Sunday morning as low pressure tracks northeast across Michigan, with leftover showers gradually tapering off later in the day. The upside to all of this: highs will top the low 50s both days, making for an unseasonably mild final weekend of 2024.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Sunday

