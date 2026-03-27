A chilly start to the weekend, followed by another warmup for Mid-Michigan

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 AM Saturday

The Spring ups and downs continue for us here in Mid-Michigan, as Thursday's 60s gave way to 30s on Friday. That chill won't let up tonight, as temperatures take a dive into the low 20s in most neighborhoods by daybreak. Variably cloudy skies are expected, and a few snow showers will be possible as a very small disturbance moves through the region overnight. No accumulation is expected.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

Cold high pressure settles over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Saturday, locking in another day of colder-than-average temperatures. Highs will be held to the low 40s, with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Despite that, conditions will remain dry with WSW winds at 6-12 mph.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/27/2026

We get back to our regularly scheduled Spring weather on Sunday. High pressure will still be close enough to the region for partly to mostly cloudy skies, and still no showers in sight. Continued southwesterly winds will push highs back into the middle and upper 50s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Warming continues into the start of next week, with mid 60s expected on Monday, followed by highs in the low 70s on Tuesday. We'll be keeping an eye out for a few possible showers on Monday, with a greater likelihood of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

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