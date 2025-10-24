A chilly, but sunnier Rivalry Weekend ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure is settling in over the Great Lakes, bringing some well-earned dry weather with it. Mostly cloudy skies in the evening will clear a bit overnight. Temperatures will take another steep dive, falling into the low 30s for most neighborhoods by daybreak.

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Saturday brings another mix of sun and clouds to the region to get the weekend rolling. Highs will clock in around 5 degrees below normal in the low 50s, but with calm winds it will be a pleasant day overall.

WSYM Neighborhood Planner, Saturday

If you're headed to Spartan Stadium for the big game, make sure to dress warmly! Pre-game temperatures will be in the low 50s around 5:00 PM, falling to the mid 40s by kickoff at 7:30. Readings will continue to fall into the low 40s during the game, but winds will be calm, so there won't be any wind chills to worry about.

WSYM Rivalry Night Forecast, Saturday

Mostly sunny skies take over for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will remain remarkably consistent. Highs will continue to hover in the low to mid 50s, with lows running in the mid 30s.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 10/24/2025

We've dropped the chance for showers from the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast models are now keeping that disturbance south of the region, so we should avoid the chance for midweek rain. Thursday remains dry as well, with the entire stretch continuing to see highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s. The chance for showers does return on Halloween, so unfortunately some rain gear may be needed for trick-or-treaters.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

