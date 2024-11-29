A chilly air mass to bring lake effect snow into our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We have a blustery, chilly air mass out of the west-northwest going over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan right now. That is setting up some scattered lake effect snow bands as we head through your Friday. As of right now, the best chance of better accumulation would be just to the west-southwest of the Lansing area. As with any lake-effect snow event, it all depends on the wind direction and if you end up under any of these lake-effect snow bands for some amount of time. Right now, the way it looks, a little farther southwest of the Lansing area would be our best shot at one to three inches of accumulation, however, if you do end up under some of these lake effect snow bands for longer, you might see more accumulation than that. Lansing may end up with only a Tr.-1". It's going to be a blustery and cold day Friday with high temperatures only in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens all day. These lake effect snow showers do continue Friday night before tapering off a bit into Saturday. Saturday will also be blustery and chilly with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the low teens to upper single digits. Any snow showers on Saturday would be very hit-or-miss. Sunday also just looks blustery and chilly with temperatures in the low 30s. A weak clipper may move through next Wednesday, but that's not guaranteed. Just get ready for a cold pattern to be in place through next week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook