A Calm Day as We Wait for the Incoming Accumulating Snow

LANSING, Mich. — Today we're looking at a dry day with the main impacts being cold temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. These cold temperatures are forecast to stay in our neighborhoods for the forthcoming 48 hour period. Our skies will be mostly cloudy with chances to see the sun peak out in the morning and late afternoon hours.

Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20's where snow will start to move in over Lake Michigan by early morning Friday. We are still tracking a band that could have higher snowfall rates that is currently over our northern neighborhoods. A few inches are forecast right now, but shifting of this band could affect all of our neighborhoods. The more northern your neighborhood is, the more snow likely to accumulate as our most southern neighborhoods are looking at trace amounts of snow and the possibility for some mixed precipitation.

