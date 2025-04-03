A Brief Break from Showers Today with Breezy Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — We will be taking a brief break from showers today following the record breaking rainfall in Lansing on Wednesday. 2.22" of precipitation fell Wednesday, April 2nd in Lansing which beats the 1.39" met back in 1945. Impacts included ponding on surface streets from blocked storm drains and local river sites reaching flood stage.

Below you can see an update from some of our local river sites as we are still forecasting crests in flood stage following a second batch of showers that will move through Friday into Saturday.

Fox 47 News Local River Sites to At or Expected to Reach Flood Stage

Morning temperatures will fall from the upper 50's to the lower 50's as our daytime highs are expected to stay in that mid 50's range. This is still around where we should be for this time of year. However, a gradual cool down will commence beginning today and last through next week.

Winds are still a bit elevated Thursday morning with max wind gusts for the day taking place in the late morning hours around 11 AM. We could see gusts meet 40 mph. We will be monitoring for any additional power outages caused by these stronger gusts. Winds will gradually calm throughout the day.

Fox 47 News We Could See Wind Gusts Reach 40 mph in the Late Morning Hours

We have chances to see the sun throughout the first half of the day today as clouds move in later in the afternoon. We will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies for the daytime hours on Friday as rain showers will return as early as 7 PM and last through the overnight hours.

Opening day for the Detroit Tigers is also on Friday with first pitch at 1:10 PM. If you're heading over to Detroit, the rain should hold off with temperatures in the mid 50's. A jacket would be necessary for any outdoor activity on Friday.

The showers beginning at 7 PM could produce a non-severe thunderstorm in the late evening hours on Friday as rain will continue overnight into Saturday. Total precipitation could reach up to 1" and we will monitor for any additional flooding impacts throughout our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Showers Begin 7 PM Friday and last Overnight

