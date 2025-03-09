A breezy but beautiful Sunday ahead and a warming trend begins

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of 30° with winds out of the west at 13mph, but gusts in the low 20s. Partly cloudy conditions will keep us nice and dry.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend. Temperatures will reach about 51°, and there will be plenty of sunshine and drier conditions as we benefit from high pressure for the next several days. However, it will be a breezy one, with winds out of the SW at 15mph but gusting in the low 30s.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to climb to 60°, and there is ample sunshine. On Tuesday, temperatures remain above normal, but a weak cold front drops us to the upper 50s for highs. After that passes through, we get back to the low 60s for Thursday, and the warming trend continues to yield temps in the 60s through the weekend. Coupled with the sunshine, we should have a week that will make outdoor activities highly desirable.

Late Friday night, a low-pressure system is expected to bring some rain that will stick around through Saturday. This system will give us a rainy start to our weekend, with scattered Thunderstorm possibilities.

