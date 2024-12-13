A Break From Precipitation Today with a Warming Trend This Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Today, our neighborhoods will receive a break from precipitation following two days of accumulating snowfall. We saw heavier accumulations along and south of I-96 ending in northern Jackson. You can see some of these totals below.

Fox 47 News Snow Reports 12/11 - 12/12 in our Neighborhoods

As we enter the weekend, we will start to warm up in our neighborhoods. This is due to that upper level trough exiting the region allowing for warm air transfer into the state of Michigan. We will be dealing with cooler temperatures this morning and today with Saturday temperatures returning into the mid 30's. By the time we reach next week, high temperatures are looking well above average in the mid to upper 40's.

With this, we are tracking multiple chances for rain showers. A low pressure system from the south will diminish as it heads toward the Great Lakes region bringing driving rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Another low pressure system will arrive early next week driving more rain showers on Monday that could bring heavier accumulations of rainfall to our neighborhoods. in the overnight hours next week, we have the chance to see some mixing in our precipitation that could allow for some travel hazards. We will continue to keep you updated.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook