A Bit Warmer than Usual in our Neighborhoods Ahead of Showers this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are still looking dry outside as high pressure at the surface dominates the forecast. We will be looking at highs today to return to the lower 70's which is a bit above normal for this time of year. This trend will continue into the weekend as we should be seeing highs in the mid to upper 60's for this time of year.

Overnight, a weak cold front is expected to make its way towards the great lakes region. Ahead of this cold front, we have a chance to see some rain potential. If we see any rainfall in our neighborhoods Friday morning into the afternoon, it is expected to range quite low in quantity as it is a weakening system advancing through the state.

The better chance to see showers will come this weekend with a stronger low pressure system to the north of us sweeping a cold front across our neighborhoods in the morning hours. These showers look to be much more widespread with enough instability to hear some rumbles of thunder. We are not tracking any severe weather with this system at the moment as our neighborhoods could really use the rain.

We will then see a cool down to start next week with highs below average in the lower 60's and overnight lows in the lower 40's. We will also be tracking our overnight lows next week for any frost potential as we are around the time in our neighborhoods for the average first freeze. Conditions favorable include clear skies, calm winds, moisture at the surface and in the atmosphere, and air temperatures forecast in the mid to upper 30's.

