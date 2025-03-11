A Bit Cooler Outside Today with More Sunshine in our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — We started the week with longer daylight hours and warm temperatures. Lansing and Jackson both met high temperatures in the mid 60's on Monday. That is over 20 degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year.

A cold front will be sweeping through our neighborhoods this morning. There is not a lot of moisture transfer with this frontal passage. This means we are expecting to stay dry while it moves through. However, high temperatures will be affected and will trend cooler than yesterday. We will still stay mild with seasonably warmer temps in the upper 40's today. Neighborhoods south of I-94 could exceed 50 degrees.

Winds will be a bit elevated as the cold front passes through with wind gusts nearing 30 mph in the 10 AM hour out of the north. We will continue to see winds out of the north this afternoon, but dying down as we continue through the day.

Fox 47 News Gusts as high as 30 mph as Cold Front Sweeps Through

The good news is that we are still tracking an abundance of sunshine today throughout our neighborhoods which could lead to high temperatures being bumped a degree warmer.

Fox 47 News More Sunny Conditions Heading into Tuesday Afternoon

Our next weather maker will arrive later this week following a period of tame weather conditions. A strong low pressure system will travel northeasterly toward the Great Lakes region on Friday. Warm, moist air will be driven into our neighborhoods allowing for temperatures in the mid to upper 60's as well as showers. Uniform areas of rain are expected to move through Saturday morning. We cannot rule out a thunderstorm, given the setup and we will continue to watch this system closely as it evolves. For now, enjoy the spring like conditions and fair weather as we swing into spring.

Fox 47 News Still Can't Rule out a Thunderstorm Affiliated with this Strong Low Pressure

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook