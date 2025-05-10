A beautiful and mild weekend ahead

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will make this a very pleasant day to be outdoors. Although temperatures will start out during the early a.m. hours in the mid-upper 50s, temperatures will climb to a high of about 72°. Winds will be out of the SW at about 7mph. However, a weak cold front moves through that could produce a stray shower; otherwise, dry conditions will prevail.

Sunday: Your Mother’s Day forecast looks great. Temperatures should reach a high of about 70°, with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east at 6mph.

Monday: High pressure continues to keep us dry. Expect mostly sunny conditions to continue the trend of pleasant weather. Temperatures should reach a high of about 78°F.

Tuesday-Thursday- An upper low is expected to move through, bringing with it showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain above normal for this time in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and by Thursday, reach a high of about 83°F.

Friday: Although there is a chance for showers, overall, expect partly sunny skies and temperatures just shy of 80°F

